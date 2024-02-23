Kuwait Embassies Mark Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait embassies in Cyprus and Slovakia celebrated the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day of Kuwait in the presence of large numbers of senior state officials and foreign diplomats based in both countries.

The Embassy in Nicosia hosted a reception on Friday with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos representing President Nikos Christodoulides.

Kuwait Ambassador to Cyprus Abdullah Al-Kharafi handed the minister a gift token for President Christodoulides, according to a statement from Kuwait Embassy.

The celebration also gathered Cypriot ministers of energy, education and youth as well as dean of the diplomatic corps in, and Lebanon Ambassador to, Cyprus Claude El Hajal and dozens other diplomats.

In Bratislava, Kuwait Ambassador to SlovakiaIssa Youssef Al-Shmali hosted a reception on Thursday in the presence of Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment Tomas Taraba and Chief Justice Jan Sikuta as well as dozens of senior officials, and public, media and sports celebrities.

Welcoming the senior guests, Al-Shmali said the high attendance sharing the joys of the national days of Kuwait reflects the depth of the friendship between both countries.

The distinguished relationship between Kuwait and Slovakia keeps growing thanks to the wise leadership and balanced policy of Kuwait which gained the country international appreciation, he pointed out.

He congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the government and people of Kuwait on this occasion. (pickup previous)

