Chandrababu Created Hurdles In Distribution Of House Sites Among Poor: Jagan

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday came down heavily on TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu describing him as a villain who tried to stop the poor from getting house sites.

Addressing a public meeting at Ongole, the Chief Minister alleged Chandrababu Naidu and his supporters filed 1191legal cases in courts to stop the distribution of house site pattas and construction of houses for the poor.

He said that Naidu, who had humiliated SCs, BCs and other weaker sections of society with disparaging remarks during his tenure as Chief Minister, approached courts to create hurdles.

While construction of 8.90 lakh houses has been completed for the poor, 22 lakh more houses are under construction, he said, adding government has faced hurdles in the construction of houses for the poor in the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) region as Chandrababu and his men approached courts citing demographic imbalance.

He observed that it is very unfortunate that Naidu is still continuing in politics after cheating all sections of people by defaulting on his loan waiver promise to farmers and self-help groups and throwing his 2014 election manifesto into the dustbin after coming to power.

Naidu, who didn't give a single cent of land to the poor during TDP rule, created legal hurdles as he didn't want the poor to gain social and economic empowerment, Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

He said that after taking the people for a ride with his 650 false promises made during the 2014 elections, he is now making impracticable promises with the blatant support of foster son and friendly media.

YSRCP is ready to face the public and seek votes in the forthcoming elections citing its good deeds in the last 58 months while Naidu, who has no single achievement to his credit, has no moral right to approach the voters, the Chief Minister said

Even Naidu's wife has realised that he can't win the next election in his own constituency Kuppam as people are ready to say bye-bye Babu, said the Chief Minister, asking the people not to be misled by the false and misleading promises of TDP and Naidu's foster son.