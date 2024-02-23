(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Dow Vaults 400+, NASDAQ Skyrockets on Nvidia Strength
Record High for S&P
S&P Rallies to All-Time High
Futures Climb on Strong Earnings
NASDAQ Lower for 3rd Day, on Nvidia Weakness Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, February 23, 2024
S&P Futures Little Changed Advertisment
Stock futures hovered around the flatline Friday, after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ posted their best day since early 2023.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials acquired 61 points, or 0.2%, to 39,185.
Futures for the S&P 500 slid 3.25 points, or 0.1%, at 5,101.
Futures for the NASDAQ ducked 11.5 points, or 0.1%, to 18,036.50.
In premarket trading, Block surged more than 15% after fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Carvana climbed 30% after the used car retailer said it expects retail units to grow in 2024.
All three major averages are also now on track for winning weeks: The S&P 500 is pacing for a 1.6% advance, while the Nasdaq has gained 1.7%. The Dow is up 1.1% for the period.
In Japan, markets were shuttered for holiday Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index retreated 0.1%.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN23022024000212011056ID1107891119
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.