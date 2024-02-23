(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Vaults 400+, NASDAQ Skyrockets on Nvidia Strength

Record High for S&PS&P Rallies to All-Time HighFutures Climb on Strong EarningsNASDAQ Lower for 3rd Day, on Nvidia Weakness







S&P Futures Little Changed AdvertismentStock futures hovered around the flatline Friday, after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ posted their best day since early 2023.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials acquired 61 points, or 0.2%, to 39,185.Futures for the S&P 500 slid 3.25 points, or 0.1%, at 5,101.Futures for the NASDAQ ducked 11.5 points, or 0.1%, to 18,036.50.In premarket trading, Block surged more than 15% after fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street estimates. Carvana climbed 30% after the used car retailer said it expects retail units to grow in 2024.All three major averages are also now on track for winning weeks: The S&P 500 is pacing for a 1.6% advance, while the Nasdaq has gained 1.7%. The Dow is up 1.1% for the period.In Japan, markets were shuttered for holiday Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index retreated 0.1%.

