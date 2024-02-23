Telangana Governor, CM Worship Tribal Deities At Medaram

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 23 (IANS) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday offered prayers to tribal deities Samakka and Saralamma at Medaram in Mulugu district.

The two leaders reached Medaram by separate helicopters and paid their obeisance to the deities as part of the ongoing Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, considered as Asia's largest tribal fair.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy told mediapersons that he prayed for the prosperity of Telangana and its people.

He was accompanied by state ministers Seethakka, Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and several other Congress leaders.

Revanth Reddy said he always draws inspiration from the story of Samakka and Saralamma to fight against exploitation and injustice, adding that the Congress with the support of the people fought with the same spirit to end the 10-year 'misrule' of BRS.

The Chief Minister also said that a people's government has been formed in the state with the blessings of the tribal goddesses.

The state government released Rs 110 crore for the biennial Jatara to provide all facilities for the devotees, the CHief Minister said, even as he criticised the Centre for sanctioning only Rs 3 crore for the event.

Revanth Reddy also said that he shares a special relationship with Mulugu district and minister Seethakka, whom he considers his sister, adding that he starts all his important programmes from this place.

Recalling how he had launched the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra' from Medaram, the Chief Minister promised to provide necessary funds for the all-round development of the place.

For Tamilisai Soundararajan, this was her third visit to the Medaram Jatara as the Governor.

She offered traditional sarees as tokens of respect.

Later, she told mediapersons that she prayed for the prosperity of both the nation and the state.

She also extended heartfelt wishes to the tribal communities, lauding the Medaram Jatara as an unparalleled testament to indigenous culture and heritage.

Emphasising the imperative of safeguarding indigenous traditions, the Governor underscored the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural traditions of tribal societies.

She also outlined the initiatives aimed at holistic development, including the adoption of six tribal villages and efforts to enhance the nutritional well-being of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups.