Azerbaijan, Latvia Discuss Expansion Of Export Of Non-Oil Azerbaijani Products

Azerbaijan and Latvia have discussed directions for the
expansion of non-oil Azerbaijani exports, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Deputy
Minister Sahib Mammadov met with Deputy Minister of Agriculture of
the Republic of Latvia, Normunds Shmits.
At the meeting, the role of mutual visits and high-level
meetings in the expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and
Latvia was noted. Information was given about economic reforms
carried out in Azerbaijan, the favourable investment environment,
and applied concessions.
It was stated that Latvian companies have wide opportunities for
cooperation in the restoration and reconstruction of the
territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, in projects
implemented in industrial parks, in the Alyat Free Economic Zone,
as well as in other economic spheres.
At the meeting, the sides discussed directions for the expansion
of trade and economic relations, including the export of non-oil
and gas products produced in Azerbaijan, participation in joint
projects, agriculture, alternative energy, food security, and other
topics, and exchanged views on cooperation in these directions.
Recall that according to the data of the State Customs Committee
of Azerbaijan, in January 2024, Azerbaijan exported goods worth
$464.5 k to Latvia and imported goods worth over $1.693 mln.
