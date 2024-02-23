QU Health's College Of Pharmacy Concludes 14Th Cycle Of SPEP

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a demonstration of commitment to redefining pharmaceutical education, Qatar University's (QU) College of Pharmacy (CPH) announced the successful completion of its 14th cycle of the Structured Practical Experiences in Pharmacy (SPEP) Program. This milestone reaffirms the college's dedication to providing students with global exposure, fostering excellence and innovation in pharmacy education.

The SPEP involves 24 weeks (960 hours) of structured pharmacy practice experience. This takes place in six successive rotations. It is organised as a progressive continuum to support growth in the student's capabilities to render patient-centered care as a competent, independent practitioner. SPEP involves placement in a community, hospital, clinic and elective pharmacy practice setting over a 2-year period.

The SPEP Program is an integral part of the CPH's mission to prepare students for an interconnected health care landscape and marks a significant leap forward in shaping culturally aware pharmacists. The initiative, facilitated through partnerships with esteemed pharmacies worldwide, reflects the college's commitment to advancing health outcomes on a global scale.

Dr. Ziad Nasr, Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the SPEP Program, reflects on the achievements of the 14th cycle, stating:“We are delighted to announce a significant milestone in our undergraduate pharmacy program. Our final professional year P4 students successfully completed seven community pharmacy internships in the United Kingdom, Scotland, and New Zealand during the Fall 2023 semester. This accomplishment is a testament of our commitment towards broadening students' perspectives, enhancing their skills, and fostering cultural exchange, ultimately contributing to their personal and professional development.”

As part of this cycle, Laila El Mancy and Hafsa Shehzad had the unique opportunity to visit Mint Pharmacy in Glasgow, Scotland. They said:“Our international community pharmacy internship was truly a phenomenal experience. Undoubtedly, it has been nothing short of transformative, a remarkable experience that has left a lasting mark on both our personal and professional journeys. It provided us with a unique opportunity to immerse ourselves within distinct health care practices in a different cultural context and helped us to gain a wealth of novel knowledge and skills.”

Eman Abou Madi and Muneera Al Hajiri, who also completed the program in Scotland said:“The Mint Pharmacy team ensured that we learned something new every day, encompassing not only aspects of pharmacy practice but also insights into work culture and patient interactions. As a result, we returned with reshaped ambitions, future goals, and a heightened commitment to the field of pharmacy, having observed how our full potential as future pharmacists could be effectively utilized.”

Additionally, Kaoutar Barakat had the opportunity to complete her internship in Leicester, United Kingdom, with the BMP healthcare group. She said:“My internship at Brother's Pharmacy and Belgrave Health Center Pharmacy helped me engage with diverse cultures and health care systems. It has enriched my perspective, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and empathy in the field of pharmacy.”