Awqaf Opens 11 Qur'an Learning Centres

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), represented by the Department of Daa'wa and Religious Guidance, has opened 11 new Qur'an learning centres across Qatar. According to a statement from Awqaf, these centres were opened in the past two months as part of Awqaf's efforts to provide all regions with Qur'an centres and accommodate all students.

Awqaf continues to supply the regions of the country with new Qur'anic centres during the coming period to embrace all students wishing to join these centres to memorise the Qur'an and learn the rules of correct recitation. The centres will work to facilitate the memorisation, recitation and contemplation of Qur'anic teachings,” the statement said.

Malallah Abdul Rahman al-Jaber, director of Daa'wa and the Religious Guidance, opened one of the centres at Alia Al Suwaidi Centre in the Rawdat Al Hamama. The opening ceremony was attended by Jassim Abdullah al-Ali, Assistant Director of the department and Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Abduaziz al-Thani, Head of the Department of the Holy Qur'an and Sciences at the Department.

Al-Jaber explained that Awqaf provides the opportunity for donors to finance the operation of private Qur'an centres for learning and teaching. He noted that several new centres have been supported and funded by donors and are being prepared to be opened during the coming period. Al-Ali said the newly opened centres include two with a donor system while the other nine centres are fully funded by Awqaf. These centres are operated under the complete and direct supervision of the Department of the Holy Qur'an and Sciences in the Department of Daa'wa and Religious Guidance.

The opening of Qur'an centres comes within the framework of Awqaf's keenness to accommodate all students who are on waiting lists to join the centres in some areas with high population density. He said that the role of the Qur'an centres is not limited to memorising and reciting the Holy Qur'an.“There are various accompanying activities and programmes, during which lectures and educational courses are offered during the annual summer and spring vacations,” he added.

MENAFN23022024000067011011ID1107890204