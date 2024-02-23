6 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Airstrike On House In Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza, Palestine: At least six Palestinians were martyred and others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip last night.

Local sources told Palestinian news agency (WAFA) that the occupation forces targeted a house in the Zalata area, east of Rafah, resulting in its complete destruction and the murder of all the civilian occupants who were there.

Ambulance and rescue teams recovered the bodies of six martyrs and several injured individuals from the targeted house, and were then transported to Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital in the city.

Additionally, an Israeli airstrike targeted a civilian house in the Yibna refugee camp in central Rafah, causing several injuries among Palestinian civilians.

Simultaneously, Israeli naval boats fired on the shores of Rafah, while the occupation's artillery shelled various areas in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.