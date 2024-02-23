Yemen's Houthis Launch Attacks On Israeli City, British Cargo Ship, U.S. Warship

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Feb 23 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis said yesterday, they had launched attacks on an Israeli city, a British cargo ship, and a U.S. warship, in what it called, a response to the“American-British aggression” against Yemen and its support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a statement, broadcast by the al-Masirah TV that, the first attack targeted the Israeli city of Eilat with ballistic missiles and drones.

The Israeli army said, it had intercepted a missile from the Red Sea heading for Eilat yesterday morning, while Israeli media cited Israeli officials as saying, the missile was“apparently” from the Houthis.

The second attack hit a British-owned cargo ship, MV Islander, in the Gulf of Aden, with naval missiles, causing a fire on board, Sarea said. He said, the third attack targeted a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Red Sea with drones.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed on social media platform X that it had shot down six Houthi drones in the Red Sea, which were likely targeting U.S. and coalition warships and posing“immediate threats.”

It also said, the Houthis had fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from southern Yemen into the Gulf of Aden, hitting the MV Islander and causing one minor injury and damage.

Houthi leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, vowed in a televised speech to launch more attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

“More attacks will come,” he warned, describing the Houthi attacks as a show of support for Hamas, and Gaza.

He claimed, his group had launched“48 missile attacks” on cargo ships since mid-Nov, last year, in support of Hamas.

He also dismissed the impact of the U.S.-led coalition airstrikes on his group's military capabilities, saying“the coalition strikes have no effect.”

He also said, the Houthis had submarines and would use them in future attacks.

The Houthis control much of northern Yemen, since it ousted the internationally recognised government in late 2014, sparking a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

The group tightened its grip on the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, following a UN-sponsored peace deal in 2018, which was backed by the United States and Britain, but has failed to end the fighting.

The al-Masirah television reported that, the coalition's warplanes had launched four airstrikes on Hodeidah yesterday, hitting Houthi sites in the north-western part of the city.– NNN-SABA

