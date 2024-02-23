(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) World Professional Wrestling Hub Unveils Spectacular Fight Card for Dubai Event







Dubai, UAE – The World Professional Wrestling Hub (WPWH) is thrilled to announce the unveiling of an electrifying fight card for its upcoming event at the prestigious Shabad Al Ahali Club in Dubai on February 24th, 2024.

With a vision to be the premier wrestling league on a global scale, WPWH continues to captivate audiences worldwide with its unique blend of athleticism, skill, and entertainment. This event promises to be no exception, as WPWH raises the bar once again, presenting a lineup of exhilarating matches that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Mr. Ram Niwas Gupta, WPWH's esteemed promoter and visionary Indian businessman, expressed his excitement for the event, stating,“WPWH is committed to elevating the sport of professional wrestling and providing fans with unforgettable experiences. Our upcoming event in Dubai will be a testament to the talent and dedication of our athletes.”

Joining Mr. Gupta in anticipation is WPWH's illustrious brand ambassador, Sangram Singh. Not only does Singh serve as the face of WPWH, but he is also set to make a triumphant return to the ring, competing in the main event of the evening.“I am honored to not only represent WPWH but also step into the ring and compete alongside some of the world's finest athletes,” said Sangram Singh.“This event will be a showcase of talent, determination, and sportsmanship, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

Strategic partner Mr. Imran Ahmed, a prominent figure in the UAE, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating,“WPWH has quickly become a global phenomenon, and I am proud to be a part of its journey. The upcoming event in Dubai promises to be an unforgettable experience for wrestling fans and enthusiasts alike.”

The fight card for the Dubai event features five highly anticipated matchups, including:

Fight Card 1: Men's 75 KG

Ilyas Bekbulatov (Russia 🇷🇺 – Orange) vs Dominic Damon (USA 🇺🇸 – Green)

Fight Card 2: Women's 70 KG

Mimi Hritsova (Bulgaria 🇧🇬 – Orange) vs Monika Skiba (Poland 🇵🇱 – Green)

Fight Card 3: Men's +100 KG

Bader Ali Ahmed (UAE 🇦🇪 – Orange) vs Maurice Zadi (Ivory Coast 🇨🇮 – Green)

Fight Card 4: Women's 75 KG

Cynthia Vescan (France 🇫🇷 – Orange) vs Andrea Olaya (Colombia 🇨🇴 – Green)

And in the main event of the evening:

Fight Card 5: Men's 90-100 KG

Sangram Singh (India 🇮🇳 – Orange) vs Muhammad Saeed (Pakistan 🇵🇰 – Green)

Tickets for the WPWH Dubai event are free of charge as part of our commitment to bringing the joy of professional wrestling to fans across the globe. Fans can secure their tickets through the official WPWH website or authorized ticketing partners.

Don't miss your chance to witness the excitement and adrenaline of professional wrestling at its finest. Join us at the Shabad Al Ahali Club in Dubai on February 24th for an unforgettable evening of action-packed entertainment.

For more information and updates, visit the WPWH website at