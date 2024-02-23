Somalia Approves Major Defence Deal With Turkey

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





The 10 year defence deal will see Somalia's army get training from Turkey

MOGADISHU, Feb 23 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Parliament in Somalia has approved a major defence agreement with Turkey.

Under the ten-year deal, Turkey will arm and train Somali navy forces and deploy its own ships in Somali waters.

Analysts say it's a major step in enhancing Somalia's maritime security.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi said the deal eliminates – in his words – fears of terrorism, piracy, illegal fishing and the dumping of toxic waste.

It comes as Ethiopia signed a controversial agreement with the self-declared republic of Somaliland, which has increased tensions between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa. (Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its territory, has accused Ethiopia of violating its sovereignty). - NNN-AGENCIES