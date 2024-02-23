Somalia Approves Major Defence Deal With Turkey

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
The 10 year defence deal will see Somalia's army get training from Turkey
MOGADISHU, Feb 23 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Parliament in Somalia has approved a major defence agreement with Turkey.
Under the ten-year deal, Turkey will arm and train Somali navy forces and deploy its own ships in Somali waters.
Analysts say it's a major step in enhancing Somalia's maritime security.
Prime Minister Hamza Abdi said the deal eliminates – in his words – fears of terrorism, piracy, illegal fishing and the dumping of toxic waste.
It comes as Ethiopia signed a controversial agreement with the self-declared republic of Somaliland, which has increased tensions between Mogadishu and Addis Ababa. (Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its territory, has accused Ethiopia of violating its sovereignty). - NNN-AGENCIES
MENAFN23022024000200011047ID1107889649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.