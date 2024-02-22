Zelensky On Expectations Of First Batch Of F-16S: This Year Our Air Forces Become Stronger

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that with the arrival of the first F-16 fighters, the Air Force will become stronger this year and will have new opportunities on the front line.

He said this in his evening video message , speaking about the details of the meeting, Ukrinform reported.

"Today we started the day with a meeting. There was a special report on the operational situation at the front line, as well as other strategic issues, including our country's preparation for the transition to F-16. All the parameters for the first batch of aircraft: specific delivery dates, the necessary technical and infrastructure support. The details are positive. This year, our Air Force will become stronger, these are fundamental tasks. Specifically, it is protection against Russian guided bombs and new opportunities on the front line in general," the President noted.

He also said that the meeting included reports from the Chief of the Army, the Intelligence Service, the Minister of Defense and other government officials responsible for armaments.

"Special attention was paid to several directions: Avdiivka and the southern areas," Zelensky summarized.

As reported by Ukrinform, CNN cited the Arizona National Guard as saying that the first four Ukrainian pilots are to complete training on American F-16 fighters by this summer.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that Ukraine is switching to F-16s on an emergency basis, as no other country in the world has done, and expects them to arrive as soon as possible.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announces that Denmark will provide Ukraine with the first F-16 fighter jets this summer.