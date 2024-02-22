(MENAFN- Baystreet) Rivian To Cut 10% Of Workforce As Earnings Disappoint

ADP Offers Marketing Solutions, Stocks Move Mildly North ADP Marketplace (NASDAQ:ADP) saw its shares just break the breakeven point Thursday, as the world's largest digital HR storefront with over 800 partner solutions worldwide, is enhancing the client experience by offering AI-enabled, integrated partner solutions. ADP Marketplace now provides clients with greater ease and confidence in identifying and selecting these solutions for their companies. ADP Marketplace has adopted responsible AI principles to which all its partners offering AI-enabled solutions must commit. ADP Marketplace also uses machine learning to easily surface best-fit applications to meet clients' critical HR needs. These capabilities are part of an enterprise-wide initiative at ADP to bring the power of AI to HR practitioners, managers and employees.Partners offering AI features as part of their solution must agree to comply with ADP Marketplace's AI principles regarding human oversight, monitoring, explainability and mitigating bias. These principles are based on the same AI principles ADP follows when developing its own products.ADP Marketplace allows clients to easily purchase solutions that help them manage the entire HR life cycle and more efficiently run their business. Current AI-enabled applications on ADP Marketplace include HR solutions for recruiting and onboarding, compliance, time and labor management, performance, productivity, collaboration, and more.ADP shares gathered 26 cents to $254.18.

