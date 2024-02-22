UK To Send 200 More Brimstone Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that the UK will provide Ukraine with 200 more Brimstone anti-tank missiles and train another 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

He said this in the House of Commons, Ukrinform reports, referring to Sky News .

"Today I can announce a new package of 200 brimstone anti-tank missiles in a further boost to defend Ukraine. These missiles have previously had significant impact on the battlefield, in one instance forcing Russian forces to abandon and retreat an attempted crossing of a river," said Shapps.

He added the UK would train further Ukrainian troops alongside other allies, adding: "Together we will train a further 10,000 in the first half of 2024."

announces new aid package for Ukrain

He emphasized that this year was "make or break" for Ukraine.



"The UK will continue to double down on that support. All freedom-loving countries must be compelled to do the same. It is time for the West and all civilised nations to step up and give Ukraine the backing it needs," he said.



As reported, on February 22, the British Foreign Office announced more than 50 new sanctions targeting individuals and businesses sustaining Putin's illegal war in Ukraine.

Photo: Getty Images