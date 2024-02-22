UAE: 7 Stranded Trekkers Rescued In RAK 1 Unconscious Climber Airlifted

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 3:38 PM

Seven trekkers were rescued after getting lost in Ras Al Khaimah's Wadi Sheha. According to the emirate's police, one of the seven Asian trekkers was airlifted after falling unconscious due to exhaustion.

Major Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Saman, head of the Search and Rescue Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, stated that the department received a report of seven Asians stranded in Wadi Sheha. A rescue team from the Search and Rescue Department was immediately dispatched and put in action to determine their location.

They were found deep in a rugged area in Wadi Shehah, which forced the Ras Al Khaimah Police search and rescue team to walk on foot and reach their location. When found, one of seven trekkers was transported in a stretcher as a he fainted and lost consciousness.

At the same time, the Ras Al Khaimah Police helicopter was used to airlift the trekker. The pilot carefully landed the helicopter in the valley, and the injured person was transferred to one of the emirate's hospitals to receive the necessary care. The rest of the group members were in stable conditions. They were provided with first aid and then transported to the assembly point at the entrance to the valley where their vehicles were located.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged community members to prioritise their safety and security by refraining from venturing into rugged mountainous areas and valleys. Prior to embarking on recreational trips in these regions, it is imperative to notify the relevant authorities, indicating the intended destinations and estimated time.

The authority also emphasised the need for people to be aware that in any emergency, their immediate action can significantly save lives and support the Ministry of Interior's strategic efforts in crisis management and disaster preparedness. In cases which require immediate assistance, people should dial emergency number 999. For non-emergency situations, the designated number to call is 901.

