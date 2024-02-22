Lapima: Made-In-Brazil Luxury Eyewear

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – There is no way you can find in any language the origin or the meaning of Lapima – the name given by entrepreneurs Gisele and Gustavo Assis to the luxury eyewear brand they created in 2016.“Lapima” is short for“lá em cima” [up there], as the couple's first-born son Guga used to refer to a high spot.“We loved how he spoke and the meaning of the word. So it made sense to give the name Lapima to our 'fourth child,'” says Gisele, who's also mother to Joaquim and Carlota. Pictured above, Gisele and Gustavo.

Entrepreneurial couple Gustavo and Gisele

The couple discovered 14 years ago that their intimate partnership would also work in business, when they joined a fashion retail enterprise as partners.“It has been a success from the start!” They sold the company when they decided to create another from the scratch, an original project made just by them. The choice regarding what to make wasn't hard.“We believe glasses are a form of expression of style, and as consumers ourselves, we saw in them a good market opportunity.” In just eight years, the made-in-Brazil projects are sold in over 30 countries.“We have a store in São Paulo, and we're in 330 points of sale, both in independent optical shops and luxury fashion stores.”

Studio: Glasses as works of art

In the Arab world, it was Dubai that first opened its doors to the Brazilian brand.“We started with the Galeries Lafayette UAE and an optical shop called The Art of Optics.” In February 2024, Lapima participated for the second time in Milan optical fair MIDO.“We received some clients from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt!” celebrates Gisele, saying she was excited to be in these places, too.

Lapima was born with the idea of creating objects that could be perceived as artworks, sculptures that could be passed on as heirlooms.“We wanted an item that wasn't perishable, that people kept for their whole life and was part of their life story, as it used to be – a long-lasting high-quality design item,” she explained.

Lapima campaign: Investment in design

Their glasses were designed for people who love traveling, enjoy architecture, dance, and the arts in general.“Our creations are thought out for those who enjoy the good things in life, simple and well made,” Gisele sums up. Therefore, she says, the luxury market was a natural outlet when they set up their business plan.“Since the shapes have a complex design-to-production process, we felt we should seek out the best raw materials, too. So our business plan was focused on the international luxury market of independent eyewear brands. In other words, Lapima was born to be the first Brazilian brand in the independent luxury brand market.”

Since 2017, the company has presented its collections twice a year in Paris, and 70% of its production is focused on the foreign market. Gisele attributes the success of the brand to the fact that it delivers a totally innovative, trendsetter product, always with plenty of quality, punctuality, and a unique communication.“The market abroad has noticed our seriousness and trusts our work,” she says.

The models of the brand are popular both in Brazil and abroad.“Our designs are unique, but whose who look for items that bolster their authenticity are scattered across the world.” According to Gisele, those who choose Lapima glasses tend to be over 35, are self-sufficient, frequent the artistic, fashion circles, and is quite confident to pull off the exclusive items.

Translation by Guilherme Miranda

