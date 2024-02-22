DP World Champions Global Logistics, Successfully Delivers Monorail Cars To Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C. and SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, February 22, 2024 /3BL/ - Demonstrating its prowess in the global logistics sector, DP World has successfully coordinated the delivery of four monorail cars from the United Kingdom (UK) that will serve as critical pieces of an advanced public transportation project in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This operation highlights the company's ability to ensure the seamless transportation of goods of all scale and complexity across continents, contributing to an important transportation project aimed at reducing congestion in one of the Caribbean's most dynamic cities.

The monorail cars, which were produced by Alstom in the UK, began their journey to the Caribbean from DP World's London Gateway Port. From there, they were loaded onto cargo ships that travelled thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean to DP World Saint John in New Brunswick, Canada.

Upon arrival, this specialized cargo was offloaded and reloaded onto a CMA-CGM cargo ship in a single afternoon, before setting sail for the Port of Caucedo in Boca Chica, Dominican Republic. In Caucedo, the cars embarked upon the final leg of their journey, as they were offloaded and reloaded onto trucks that drove more than 120 miles (194 kilometers) to Santiago.

of an innovative sustainable transportation initiative designed to improve urban mobility in Santiago. The initiative will benefit the Dominican Republic's local economy and contribute positively to the broader Caribbean economy.

Due to their considerable size and volume, the cars were handled as specialized cargo. This presented unique challenges that were expertly navigated by each DP World team around the globe as the cars made their journey.

Morten Johansen, Chief Operating Officer, DP World Americas, said:“This operation showcased the power of DP World's global coordination and our capability to solve complex logistical challenges through creative solutions. Our direct, real-time communication and feedback across three countries ensured the efficient and traceable movement of the monorail cars from London, through Canada, and into the Dominican Republic."

The strategic locations of DP World's operations were critical to the success of the effort:



At London Gateway, DP World offers a fully integrated logistics hub equipped with state-of-the-art quay cranes, deepwater berths, and rail terminals, which enable the mobilization of 3.6 million TEUs annually.

DP World Saint John, strategically placed in the Atlantic Gateway, offers direct access to North America and beyond. With the recent completion of a multi-million-dollar modernization project, the Saint John terminal has the infrastructure and the expertise to handle all types of cargo. DP World's facilities at the Port of Caucedo are equipped with an expansive berth and modern crane setup, enabling the port to handle 150,000 tons of bulk and project cargo per year and up to 2.5 million TEUs annually. The facilities are adept at handling a vast array of cargo types, including specialized shipments like the monorail cars.

“Our expertise in managing specialized cargo, combined with our teams' certifications and direct access to major shipping lines, negated the need for any additional charter services or boat rentals,” Johansen said.“This efficiency underscores DP World's commitment to providing streamlined, cost-effective logistic solutions that support the growth and sustainability of global trade.”

- END -

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: ...

About DP World

Trade is the lifeblood of the global economy, creating opportunities and improving the quality of life for people around the world. DP World exists to make the world's trade flow better, changing what's possible for the customers and communities we serve globally.

With a dedicated, diverse and professional team of more than 108,100 employees from 161 nationalities, spanning 74 countries on six continents, DP World is pushing trade further and faster towards a seamless supply chain that's fit for the future.

We're rapidly transforming and integrating our businesses -- Ports and Terminals, Marine Services, Logistics and Technology – and uniting our global infrastructure with local expertise to create stronger, more efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions that can change the way the world trades.

What's more, we're reshaping the future by investing in innovation. From intelligent delivery systems to automated warehouse stacking, we're at the cutting edge of disruptive technology, pushing the sector towards better ways to trade, minimising disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

TO CHANGE WHAT'S POSSIBLE FOR EVERYONE.