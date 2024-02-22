Corporate M-Learning Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Corporate M-Learning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

The global corporate M-learning market size reached US$ 39.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 141.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.81% during 2024-2032.

Corporate m-learning, or mobile learning, refers to the use of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to deliver educational and training content within a corporate environment. It leverages the convenience and ubiquity of mobile technology to provide employees with on-the-go access to learning resources, fostering continuous development and skill enhancement. Corporate m-learning often includes diverse content formats, such as videos, interactive modules, and assessments, making learning flexible and accessible, irrespective of the learner's location or time constraints.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of remote and distributed workforces. With employees accessing content from different locations, mobile learning provides a seamless and efficient way to deliver training. Furthermore, the demand for personalized and adaptive learning experiences is driving the market. Corporate m-learning platforms often utilize analytics and AI algorithms to tailor content based on individual learning preferences and performance, enhancing engagement and knowledge retention. The rapid pace of technological advancements is another significant factor. As mobile devices become more sophisticated and internet connectivity improves, the capabilities of corporate m-learning platforms also evolve. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications are increasingly integrated, providing immersive and interactive learning experiences.

Besides, cost-effectiveness and scalability contribute to the market's growth. Mobile learning eliminates the need for physical training spaces and printed materials, reducing costs associated with traditional training methods. Additionally, the scalability of digital learning platforms allows organizations to efficiently train large and diverse workforces. The shift towards continuous learning in the corporate world is a key driver. Companies recognize the importance of upskilling and reskilling employees to adapt to changing industry landscapes. Mobile learning facilitates ongoing education, enabling employees to stay updated on industry trends and acquire new skills. Security features and compliance considerations also play a role in driving the adoption of corporate m-learning. Platforms often incorporate secure access controls and ensure that training content aligns with industry regulations and organizational compliance standards. This, in turn, is bolstering the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Adobe Inc.

Allen Interactions

Aptara Inc (iEnergizer)

Blackboard Inc.

D2L Corp

dominKnow Inc

Kallidus Ltd

Learning Pool

Meridian Knowledge Solutions (Visionary Integration Professionals)

SumTotal Systems (Cornerstone OnDemand) Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Corporate M-Learning Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, solutions, application, and user type.

Breakup by Solutions:



E-Books

Portable LMS

Interactive Assessment

Mobile and Video Based Courseware

M-Enablement Others

Breakup by Application:



Simulation Based Learning

Corporate Learning On-The-Job Training

Breakup by User Type:



Large Organization Small and Mid-Size Organization

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

