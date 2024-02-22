Azerbaijan To Export 4 GW Of Green Energy To Europe, Deputy Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
In the initial stage, it is planned to export 4 GW of green
energy from Azerbaijan to Europe.
According to Azernews , Azerbaijan's Deputy
Energy Minister, Kamal Abbasov, said this at the 14th IEA-IEF-OPEC
Symposium on Energy Outlooks held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi
Arabia.
He mentioned in his speech Azerbaijan's achievements in the
energy sector in terms of both traditional and renewable energy
sources. The Deputy Minister emphasised that Azerbaijan, which will
host COP29 this year, pays special attention to sustainable and
ecologically clean energy solutions.
He said that Azerbaijan joined the initiatives related to Green
Energy and energy efficiency within the framework of COP28, and it
is planned to increase the share of renewable energy in the
country's total installed capacity of electricity from the current
20 % to 33 % by 2027.
K. Abbasov noted that Azerbaijan's interest in the field of
Green Hydrogen was expressed and said that the potential for
production and export of hydrogen through renewable energy sources
is being investigated to meet the growing demand for low-carbon
energy.
It is worth noting that the symposium included 4 sessions
entitled Energy Security, Technology, and Sustainability-Scenarios
and Markets, Key Outlook and Comparative Analysis Findings, Trade
and Investment in Energy Security, Market Stability, and Affordable
Access and Policy, and Energy Market Incentives to Reach Shared
Goals.
