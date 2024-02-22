Party Of French Defense Weapons To Arrive In Armenia Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A batch of French "defense" weapons will arrive in Armenia
today, Azernews reports, citing Le Figaro.
The arms delivery includes three radars Ground Master (GM 200)
of Thalès company, which allow detecting enemy planes at a distance
of 250 kilometers, as well as night vision devices and
binoculars.
It is also noted that the agreement signed between the parties
on cooperation in the sphere of defense envisages that the French
army will conduct 3 courses of mountain combat training for
Armenian servicemen this year.
French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview
with RTL radio station that he will soon visit Armenia.
