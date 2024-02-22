Party Of French Defense Weapons To Arrive In Armenia Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

A batch of French "defense" weapons will arrive in Armenia today, Azernews reports, citing Le Figaro.

The arms delivery includes three radars Ground Master (GM 200) of Thalès company, which allow detecting enemy planes at a distance of 250 kilometers, as well as night vision devices and binoculars.

It is also noted that the agreement signed between the parties on cooperation in the sphere of defense envisages that the French army will conduct 3 courses of mountain combat training for Armenian servicemen this year.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in an interview with RTL radio station that he will soon visit Armenia.