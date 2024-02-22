PM Engages Senate Speaker And Economic Committee

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met in the Senate on Thursday with Speaker Faisal Fayez and the Chairman and members of the Finance and Economy Committee in the Senate, in the presence of a number of ministers and the Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan, to discuss the draft General Budget Law for the year 2024.The Speaker of the Senate stated that Jordan is facing economic challenges due to current regional conditions, the lingering impact of the Corona pandemic, and the Russian-Ukrainian war affecting prices of goods and energy.He underscored the shared responsibility of all sectors in addressing these challenges with national determination, ensuring Jordan's continued progress under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Fayez stressed the importance of crafting an economic strategy to counter the aftermath of the war on Gaza, emphasizing the need to prevent unemployment among Jordanians after the Israeli aggression ends.He emphasized the significance of prioritizing the agricultural sector and food security projects, given their role as major employers, urging comprehensive support and necessary facilitations to enhance their effectiveness.The Speaker of the Senate underlined the need for transparency in addressing economic conditions, stressing dialogue with citizens and activating the Ministry of Investment to alleviate investment obstacles, combat tax evasion, and bolster the social safety net while initiating major projects to alleviate poverty and unemployment.He underscored the importance of financial and economic reforms to overcome budget deficits and develop implementable economic plans tailored to specific timeframes, leveraging Jordan's comparative advantages across sectors.Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister and his Cabinet for their efforts to enhance the national economy and living standards, he affirmed Jordan's ability to overcome challenges with the wisdom of the King and the awareness of its people.Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh confirmed the government's approval of a tax-free budget for the fourth consecutive year, highlighting the ongoing comprehensive modernization project led by King Abdullah II to achieve political, economic, and administrative goals over a decade.He highlighted Jordan's successful reviews with the International Monetary Fund and the recent agreement on a new program worth $1.2 billion until 2028, designed with Jordanian input.Khasawneh emphasized Jordan's secure conditions, lowest inflation rates in the region, and unprecedented $18 billion strategic foreign reserve, attributing these achievements to the prudent policies of the Central Bank of Jordan.He reiterated Jordan's commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and its positive economic performance despite challenges, with 90% of the 2024 draft budget funded by local revenues, signaling progress towards self-reliance.Khasawneh pointed to developing an electronic monitoring system for economic modernization, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the investment environment and attracting both local and foreign investments to drive growth and create job opportunities for Jordanians.