UFC chief unveils Putin`s gifts to Russian star Khabib

(MENAFN) In a revealing insight into the aftermath of Khabib Nurmagomedov's historic victory over Conor McGregor in the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight, UFC boss Dana White disclosed that Russian President Vladimir Putin showered the Dagestani fighter with not just congratulatory words but extravagant gifts. White shared the details during an episode of the 'Games with Names' podcast, painting a picture of unprecedented generosity from Putin in the wake of the highly anticipated bout.



White recounted the moment immediately after the fight, stating that Nurmagomedov didn't even make it back to his dressing room before receiving a phone call from Putin. According to the UFC chief, Putin gifted Khabib and his father approximately USD20 million worth of property in Russia as a token of appreciation for his victory over McGregor, an event that marked the most-watched fight in the history of the sport.



The largesse didn't stop there. Following his triumph, Khabib ventured into Muslim territories where, as White put it, he was granted anything he desired, including cars, money, and gym facilities. The post-fight bonus and the subsequent gifts from Putin not only solidified Khabib's status as a national hero but also provided substantial financial support.



Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, a pivotal figure in his career, unfortunately passed away in July 2020 due to complications from Covid-19. Khabib fought only once more after his father's demise, retiring with an unbeaten record of 29-0.



The contrast between the post-fight bonus from Putin and the $500,000 fine issued by the sport's authorities to Khabib for his involvement in a post-fight brawl underscores the magnitude of Putin's appreciation for the Dagestani fighter's achievement. This article delves into the unprecedented display of generosity from Putin, exploring its impact on Khabib's legacy and the broader intersection of sports, politics, and national pride in Russia.



