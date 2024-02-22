Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year Of Culture Opens Exhibit Of Berber Jewelry At MIA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture inaugurated with the opening of the Berber Jewelry Collection from the Royal Palace exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art.

Berber Jewelry Collection from the Royal Palace features more than 200 historical and culturally significant pieces from Morocco's Oudayas, National Museum of Adornment in Rabat. The Royal Palace Collection represents the diverse regions of Morocco, from the Atlas Mountains to the southern provinces.

The exhibition marks the first time the collection will be exhibited outside of Morocco, offering a unique window into the nation's culture.

On view through May 20, the exhibition of Berber silver jewelry from the Oudayas, National Museum of Adornment, pays homage to the artisans who meticulously crafted these treasures and honors, in particular, the women who have safeguarded these traditions.

These artifacts, showcasing various techniques, forms, and materials, reveal the regional traits of key jewelry production centers in Morocco and reflect Morocco's rich heritage, demonstrating artistry in wirework, inlaying, and the use of coral, amber, glass, beads, and coins.

Common motifs, including geometric patterns and stylized depictions of nature, connect to the Berber people's nomadic lifestyle, echoing their deep bond with nature and the environment.

Berber Jewelry Collection from the Royal Palace is organised by the National Foundation of Museums of the Kingdom of Morocco and the Museum of Islamic Art. It was coordinated by Adel El Fakir, General Commissioner of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

The exhibition is the inaugural programme for the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, which spearheads long-lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and other nations. It exists to promote respect and understanding among diverse cultures by developing programs related to all aspects of culture, recognizing it as the fabric of our daily lives. More than 80 events, including exhibitions, exchanges, and other programs, are planned throughout the year in both countries.