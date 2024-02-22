Kiru Hydropower Corruption Case: CBI Searches Premises Of Ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 22 (IANS) The CBI on Thursday carried out searches at 30 locations, including that of former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, in connection with the alleged corruption in allotment Kiru hydroelectric power project.

Sources said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started searches in the morning when 100 sleuths of the agency swooped down on 30 locations at different places, including the premises of the former J&K governor in New Delhi.

The case relates to alleged corruption in awarding civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project (HEP) worth Rs 2,200 crore.

Malik, who was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019, had claimed he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

The case was registered on allegations of malpractices in awarding the contract of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project to a private company in 2019.

The CBI has booked former chairman of the Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd, IAS officer, Navin Kumar Chaudhary and other officials and Patel Engineering Ltd. in the case.

Following allegations of corruption in the allotment, the earlier decision was cancelled and reauctioning was ordered.