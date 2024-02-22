MP Calls For Death Sentence On Harin Fernando

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Independent MP and former Minister Udaya Gamanpilla has accused Minister Harin Fernando of committing a crime which calls for the death sentence to be imposed on him.

The MP said that Fernando had committed treason by saying Sri Lanka was a part of India.

He said that Fernando cannot continue to hold a Ministerial post in the Government as he had failed to protect Sri Lanka's sovereignty.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando had said recently that India's External Affairs Minister had encouraged Indians to visit Sri Lanka as“Sri Lanka is a part of India”.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Fernando revealed India's growing involvement in Sri Lanka, the latest being a possible major investment in 3 airports in Sri Lanka.

He also said that life in Sri Lanka is much cheaper than Mumbai and so people in Mumbai should“sell Mumbai and come to Sri Lanka”. (Colombo Gazette)