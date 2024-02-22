Discover Goa’S Dual Charms

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANSlife) While Calangute, Baga, Vagator, Benaulim, Palolem, and Varca have been the usual suspects on every traveler's checklist, the cool cats Dabolim and Panjim have stealthily crept into the spotlight. Tourists are now swarming Goa, not just for the beaches but also to explore the offbeat path.

Picture this: a delightful blend of gastronomic wonders and sightseeing adventures, peppered with historic landmarks that tell tales of the past. And, when the day winds down, we've got some classic old-school bars to add a perfect touch to your evenings. From serene kayak trips and mouthwatering delicacies to centuries-old churches, these destinations have it all for every kind of explorer!

Get set for an unforgettable adventure in Goa as we suggest 7 places which are a must-visit in Dabolim and Panjim:

Pequeno Island (Bat Island): Just a short jaunt from Baina Beach lies the serene Pequeno Island, affectionately known as Bat Island. Picture-perfect vistas await, with rocky outcrops and powdery sands framing crystal-clear waters teeming with marine life. Dive in for thrilling water sports or simply soak in the tranquility with friends and family. Post a day of adventure, you all can gather 'round a beachside bonfire for some laid-back tunes and stories under the stars at this wonder.

Rita's Gourmet Goa: All foodies can embark on a culinary journey with Rita's Gourmet Goa in Dabolim, where they learn the secrets of Goan and Indian regional cuisines through hands-on cooking classes set in a lush outdoor garden kitchen. From exploring vibrant farmer's markets to savoring authentic dishes, every experience during these immersive workshop sessions promises a flavorful adventure.

Dolphin Spotting at Bogmalo Beach: You can also sink your toes into the soft sands of Bogmalo Beach, where azure waters meet pristine, white-sand shores. But keep your eyes peeled for playful dolphins dancing in the surf as well, a sight best enjoyed during the tranquil early morning or at dusk. With plenty of cozy shacks offering local delicacies and convenient access from Dabolim airport, Bogmalo Beach is a must-visit for beach lovers and wildlife enthusiasts alike.

Kayaking: Immerse yourself in Goa's natural beauty with Goa Kayaking's daily expeditions. Glide along tranquil rivers, explore winding backwaters, and navigate lush mangroves, all while soaking in breathtaking views of Goa's coastal landscapes. Whether you're a seasoned paddler or a first-time kayaker, these guided tours offer a unique perspective of Goa's scenic wonders, punctuated by refreshing stops at fishing villages, secluded coves and sandy beaches. Explore the serene waters of Bambolim with guided kayak tours offered by Goa Kayaking, where you can paddle through mangrove forests, discover hidden coves, and marvel at the diverse marine life.

The Caravela Cafe and Bistro: As you step into Caravela Cafe, you'll be greeted with more than just a friendly smile. The warm and inviting atmosphere is as comforting as a hug, making you feel right at home. Caravela Cafe & Bistro is not just a cafe; it's a family affair. Nestled in the heart of Goa, Caravela is deeply rooted in the local ethos of Panjim. It's not just a cafe; it's a celebration of the vibrant Goan spirit. Embraced by locals and adored by visitors, Caravela Cafe has earned its reputation as one of the best coffee shops in Goa, serving some great caffeinated drinks as well as mouth-watering local and continental dishes. The blend of warm hospitality, diverse menu, and charming ambience ensures a memorable dining experience for everyone who walks through.

Panjim River Cruise: Embark on a scenic journey along the Mandovi River by immersing yourself in the stunning Goa scenery with the Panjim River Cruise. Opt for the sunset cruise for a breath-taking horizon view and unforgettable memories. What's more, it is filled with entertainment – from live music to captivating dance performances by talented artists and delectable food and of course, refreshing drinks.

Embark on a nature walk: Explore the serene side of Panjim through enchanting nature walks that unveil the city's hidden gems. These walking tours guide you through lush green landscapes, historical neighborhoods, and tranquil riverfronts, providing a perfect blend of natural beauty and cultural richness. Discover the vibrant flora and fauna, witness the charming architecture, and immerse yourself in the soothing ambiance of this coastal paradise. Panjim's walking tours promise an immersive experience, allowing you to connect with the city at a leisurely pace while indulging in the refreshing beauty that surrounds you.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable adventure in Dabolim and Panjim, where every corner recites a new story waiting to be told. From whimsical museums to culinary delights and serene waterways, these unexplored gems of Goa beckon with its charm and allure, promising a vacation like no other!

