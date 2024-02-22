'Trump Put' Takes Unpredictable Hold On Global Affairs

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Donald Trump has not been elected the next president of the United States. He is not even the official Republican candidate . But Trump's presence in the 2024 electoral race is already dictating domestic and foreign political agendas – without his even setting foot in the White House for a second term.

The idea that presidential wannabes influence politics before an election is nothing new. Candidates shape the domestic agenda to help them win elections or govern afterward.

Other countries also always prepare for the new leader to come. Yet the influence Trump is having right now is more excessive and more disruptive than we've previously seen this far out from an election, both at home and abroad.

Trump is exerting unprecedented influence on US foreign policy – for example, in relation to Ukraine. Trump recently rallied his supporters to oppose a joint bill to provide aid to Ukraine and to tighten up controls at the Mexican border in the US Senate.

Democrats were forced to create a new bill on Ukraine aid . The Senate finally approved a bill giving Ukraine US$95 billion. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has warned that Trump has the ability to empower those Republicans opposed to funding Ukraine to prevent future support. The extent to which Trump's position was taken seriously speaks volumes about his current political impact on foreign policy.

It is not just the US government that must react to Trump on foreign issues. The rest of the world must react, too. A Harvard University government scholar, Professor Graham Allison, identifies two dynamics at play: the“Trump hedge” and the“Trump put.”