               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Power Of Siberia 2 To Close Deal Or Re-Route?


5/9/2024 7:11:38 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A plan to transit Russian natural gas to China via Kazakhstan has recently triggered a hot debate among Chinese pundits over the fate of the long-discussed Power of Siberia 2 project.

Dauren Abayev, Kazakhstan's envoy to Russia, told Russia's TASS news agency in an interview on May 4 that Kazakhstan plans to transit about 35 billion cubic meters (bcm) of Russian gas to China annually.

He added that the roadmap of the project has been signed, and he said this plan and Kazakhstan's plan to import Russian gas for domestic use have entered a price negotiation phase.

Citing Abayevt, Reuters on the same day published an article with a headline“Russia plans to pipe 35 bcm of gas to China via Kazakhstan, TASS reports.”

The Reuters story was translated and reprinted by Chinese state media including the Global Times on Monday and China News Service on Tuesday.

Chinese commentators and academics are offering mixed views on whether the announcement of the Kazakhstan-transit plan means anything for the Power of Siberia 2, which will pass through Mongolia and which has been under difficult negotiations between Beijing and Moscow since 2021.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss the Power of Siberia 2 in Beijing on May 15-16 .

MENAFN09052024000159011032ID1108195971


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search