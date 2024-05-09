Power Of Siberia 2 To Close Deal Or Re-Route?

“Putin may have already given up his plan to try to lure Mongolia with the Power of Siberia 2,” Alex Tsai, a former legislator in Taiwan and a PhD degree holder from Tsinghua University, said in an interview with BNE TV, a pro-Beijing Chinese TV channel in New Zealand.

“Putin is upset that Mongolia wants to join the United States's Indo-Pacific strategy,” Tsai said.“He has not yet made a fuss about this only because he is too busy with the Ukrainian war.”

Tsai said Moscow, by highlighting its Kazakhstan-transit plan, wants to transmit a message that it does not necessarily need Mongolia in order to send gas to China.

“How dare Mongolia request to use China's port to export its rare earth to the US?” a Beijing-based military writer using the pen name Huashan Qiongjian writes in an article .“How can China feel comfortable allowing the Power of Siberia 2 to pass through Mongolia?

He says that, as Russia now also has its own concerns about the Mongolia route, it's good to have the Kazakhstan route as an alternative.

That mil-blogger says the plan of the US to block the export of Russian gas will fail while European countries will have to cooperate with China and Russia for energy supply.

“The suggestion of building a pipeline to China through Kazakhstan can help Moscow achieve three goals at the same time,” Zheng Jiyong, director of the Center for Korean Studies at Fudan University, says in an article published on Thursday.



“Firstly, it can strengthen its energy partnership with China as the current Power of Siberia project can only supply China with 22 bcm of gas, about 5% of China's total annual consumption of 400 bcm,” he writes.“Secondly, it can help prevent Kazakhstan from decoupling from Russia and leaning towards other nations.”

He says this gained importance when seen in the light of a Kyiv Post report last week that the US had purchased 81 Soviet-era combat aircraft from Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan issued a partial denial , saying that the auctioned planes can only leave the country in the form of scrap metal.

“Thirdly, the suggestion can send a reminder that the energy trade between Russia and China does not necessarily need to rely on Mongolia,” Zheng says.“If Mongolia wants to cooperate with Russia and China but at the same time chooses to become a pawn of the West, it will only hurt itself.”

He adds that although Mongolia's previous plans to host a US military base and to ship rare earth to the US have not yet succeeded, the landlocked country's intention to get closer to the West is obvious.