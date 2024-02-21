Liverpool Beat Luton To Move Four Points Clear At The Top

(MENAFN- IANS) Liverpool, Feb 22 (IANS) Liverpool produced a second-half fightback to beat Luton Town 4-1 in the Premier League at Anfield late on Wednesday night.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott consolidated Liverpool's position at the top of the table, as they move four points clear of second-place Manchester City.

Despite a strong start from Liverpool, it was Luton who took the lead after 12 minutes as Ogbene headed in from close range after Tahith Chong's strike was parried by Caoimhin Kelleher and the rebound fell kindly to Ogbene.

Liverpool started the second half on the front foot with Diaz having two shots blocked. And the pressure eventually told as Van Dijk brought the hosts level with a header past Thomas Kaminski from Alexis Mac Allister's corner in the 56th minute, Premier League reports.

Mac Allister was the provider again when his cross was flicked in by Gakpo. There were just 125 seconds between the two Liverpool goals. Van Dijk went close to scoring a second goal from another corner, but this time Kaminski was able to save his header.

Liverpool then gave themselves breathing space after Diaz showed great composure to dribble past Teden Mengi before firing past Kaminski. The goal meant Liverpool are the first team in Europe's top five leagues to have five players score 10 or more goals as Diaz joined Salah, Jota, Nunez and Gakpo in double digits.

Klopp then handed late minutes to teenagers Jayden Danns and James McConnell. And Elliott wrapped up the victory in the 90th minute as he smashed a loose ball inside the box into the top-left corner, leaving Kaminski no chance.

Liverpool have now recovered 22 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side, and their joint-most in a single campaign in the competition since 2008/09 as they secured a third-straight league win.