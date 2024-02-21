Vincent D'onofrio, Alan Tudyk, Brent Spiner Among Additions To FAN EXPO Cleveland, April 12-14

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Eight standout celebrities from genres as varied as sci-fi, action and children's programming have been added to the guest roster at FAN EXPO Cleveland, April 12-14 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Among the newly announced stars are Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil, 'Law & Order: Criminal Intent'), Alan Tudyk (Star Wars, 'Firefly'), Brent Spiner (ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: The Next Generation,ï¿1⁄2 Independence Day), the ï¿1⁄2Ahsokaï¿1⁄2 duo of Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto, Ethan Suplee (ï¿1⁄2My Name is Earl,ï¿1⁄2 American History X), Jeff Ward (ï¿1⁄2One Piece,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.ï¿1⁄2) and Butch Hartman (creator, ï¿1⁄2The Fairly OddParents,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2HobbyKids Adventuresï¿1⁄2).



The eight join a strong previously announced slate that includes The Lord of the Rings ï¿1⁄2four hobbitsï¿1⁄2 Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, Danny Trejo (Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn) and Charlie Cox (ï¿1⁄2Daredevil,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Boardwalk Empireï¿1⁄2), legendary director Sam Raimi, ï¿1⁄2Charmedï¿1⁄2 star Rose McGowan, ï¿1⁄2Harry Potterï¿1⁄2 standout Matthew Lewis and Jason Lee (ï¿1⁄2My Name is Earl,ï¿1⁄2 The Incredibles).



In addition to starring as ï¿1⁄2Wilson Fiskï¿1⁄2 opposite Cox in the Netflix series ï¿1⁄2Daredevil,ï¿1⁄2 Vincent Dï¿1⁄2Onofrio has a resume of more than 100 roles, most popularly as the lead detective ï¿1⁄2Bobby Gorenï¿1⁄2 in the long-running NBC drama ï¿1⁄2Law & Order: Criminal Intent.ï¿1⁄2 His notable film credits include Full Metal Jacket, Dying Young, Men in Black, Mystic Pizza, Jurassic World and The Break Up.



Tudyk gained fansï¿1⁄2 attention when he starred as wise-cracking "Hoban 'Wash' Washburne" in "Firefly" and Serenity, and later grabbed the ï¿1⁄2Star Warsï¿1⁄2 fandom with his portrayal of ï¿1⁄2K-2SOï¿1⁄2 in Rogue One. He also appeared in Wreck it Ralph and 42 and has lent his voice to characters in hits like ï¿1⁄2American Dad,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Harley Quinn,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Transformers: Earthspeakï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Star vs. the Forces of Evil.ï¿1⁄2



For 15 years (seven on TV and four feature films), ï¿1⁄2TNGï¿1⁄2 fans were treated to the talented Spiner in the role of "Lt. Commander Data," an android with superhuman abilities. Spiner may not have all of those same powers, but FAN EXPO attendees will have the opportunity to meet this personable, quick-witted star of stage and screen. In addition to his regular role in the current Paramount+ series ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: Picard,ï¿1⁄2 some of his other popular credits include Independence Day (and, 20 years later, the sequel, Resurgence), "Warehouse 13," "Fresh Hell" and "Threshold."



Esfandi co-starred opposite Rosario Dawson, David Tennant and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in this yearï¿1⁄2s Disney+ miniseries ï¿1⁄2Ahsoka,ï¿1⁄2 part of the Star Wars universe. He has also been seen in King Richard with Will Smith and The Inspection with Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union.



Inosanto appears alongside Esfandi as ï¿1⁄2Morgan Elsbethï¿1⁄2 in ï¿1⁄2Ahsokaï¿1⁄2. She originated that role in an episode of ï¿1⁄2Mandalorianï¿1⁄2 in 2020 after appearing in dozens of movies and shows as a stunt person and a variety of other entertainment jobs.



Suplee has had nearly 100 film and TV roles, from comedies like the Kevin Smith productions Mallrats, Dogma and Clerks III, ï¿1⁄2My Name is Earl,ï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Boy Meets Worldï¿1⁄2 to dramas such as Remember the Titans and The Butterfly Effect.



Ward played ï¿1⁄2Deke Shawï¿1⁄2 as a regular on ï¿1⁄2Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.ï¿1⁄2 from 2017-2020, and most recently appeared in the first season of the Netflix adventure/comedy ï¿1⁄2One Piece.ï¿1⁄2 Fans will also recognize him from his work in ï¿1⁄2Brand New Cherry Flavorï¿1⁄2 and the TV movie Mansonï¿1⁄2s Lost Girls, where he gave an appropriately creepy performance as the cult leader.



Hartman created some of the most memorable childrenï¿1⁄2s series, including ï¿1⁄2Fairly Odd Parents,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Danny Phantom,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2TUFF Puppy,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Bunsen is a Beastï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2The Noog Network.ï¿1⁄2 A public speaker, YouTuber motivator and teacher at Butch Hartmanï¿1⁄2s Art Academy, Hartman is passionate about inspiring young animators to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.



Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Cleveland are available now. Advance pricing is available until March 28. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.



Cleveland is the sixth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canadaï¿1⁄2, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallasï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Bostonï¿1⁄2, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouverï¿1⁄2, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, FAN EXPO Chicago, and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

