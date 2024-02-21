Valeura, Cal Nano, Sienna at 52-Week Highs on News

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Aurora, Blockchaink2, Loblaw at 52-Week Highs on News

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, February 21, 2024







Valeura, Cal Nano, Sienna at 52-Week Highs on NewsValeura Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.39 Wednesday. Valeura announced the results of its third-party independent reserves and resources assessment for its Thailand assets. Reserves increased across all fields - 29.9 MMbbl 1P, 37.9 MMbbl 2P and 46.5 MMbbl 3P; 1P and 2P Reserves Replacement more than double the volume of oil produced in 2023 - 219%; 2P net present value before tax of US$616 million and US$429 million after tax.California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 41.5 cents Wednesday. California Nanotechnologies has signed a new lease agreement for an additional manufacturing facility in Santa Ana, California. This marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the Company's production capabilities and footprint, and positions Cal Nano for continued growth and innovation within the advanced materials industry.Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.58 Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. Total NOI increased by 13.0% to $151.3 million, compared to Q4 2022, resulting from a $9.3 million increase in the Retirement segment, driven by same-property NOI growth and the acquisition of a campus of care in Q1 2023. Total NOI increased by $8.0 million in the LTC segment, mainly due to annual inflationary funding increases, higher preferred accommodation revenue and higher occupancy which allowed for full government funding.Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $85.15 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.67 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.68 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Blackline Safety Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.48 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $104.90 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.15 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Great Eagle Gold Corp (C) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Grown Rogue International Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.KDA Group Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Mind Medicine Inc. (ME:MNMD) hit a new 52-week high of $4.74 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34.4 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Parkland Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $47.59 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.95 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Rusoro Mining Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.26 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.69 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Silverstock Metals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sun Life Financial Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $72.50 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

