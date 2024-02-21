Qatari Health Minister Meets Maltese Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health HE Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met today with the Minister of Health and Active Aging of the Republic of Malta HE Dr Jo Etienne Abela, who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways of strengthening and developing them in the health fields.
