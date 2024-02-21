Technopark Set To Host MSME Technology Centre In Kerala

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (KNN) Technopark, an innovation driven state owned information technology park, has finalised a land lease agreement with the development commissioner of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

This landmark agreement aims to bolster industries, particularly MSMEs, by facilitating access to cutting-edge manufacturing technologies, reported TOI.

It outlines the allocation of approximately 9.50 acres of land for 90 years within Technocity in Thiruvananthapuram, for the establishment of an MSME Technology Centre.

Additionally, the centre will provide avenues for technical skill development among youth and offer essential technical and business advisory support.

The initiative, developed under the Technology Centres and Extension Centres (TCEC) scheme of the Union Ministry, is poised to enhance Kerala's overall digital ecosystem.

It will serve as a hub for advanced technologies, skill training, common facilities, technical support, and business services tailored for MSMEs.

The lease agreement was formalised between Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark and Prakash G S, Joint Director, Ministry of MSME, in the presence of Rathan U Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology Department, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kelkar emphasised the transformative potential of the Technology Centre, highlighting its expected impact on the capital city's landscape and the lives of its inhabitants, particularly start-ups and entrepreneurs.

He stated,“These kinds of initiatives are relevant to the industry and fulfil the objectives of Technopark. Through the Centre, the stakeholders can contribute to the society and that kind of holistic development is needed from the Technology Centre.”

(KNN Bureau)