Mowasalat Forges Partnership With The Autonomous E-Mobility Forum To Drive Innovation And Business Collaboration Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The Autonomous e-Mobility Forum (AEMOB) continues to surge forward in the global conversation on autonomous e-mobility, with the Ministry of Transport serving as the host and strategic partner.
A significant addition to the Forum is Mowasalat , a leading transportation provider in Qatar, recognized for its commitment to mobility innovation and growth.
Mowasalat joins AEMOB as the transportation partner, showcasing their dedication to shaping the international discourse around autonomous e-mobility and sustainable transport.
The Forum is scheduled to take place in Doha, Qatar from 30 April to 2 May 2024.
Mowasalat's extensive expertise in transportation services further amplifies the Forum's capacity to become a central driver for change.
class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"
MENAFN21022024005532012229ID1107881801
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.