Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3138870 KUWAIT -- Kuwait regrets the renewed use of the veto at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on a draft resolution submitted by Algeria on behalf of the Arab group, calling for Gaza ceasefire and cessation of the brutal aggression launched by occupation forces against the disarmed Palestinian people for over four months.

3138905 TOKYO -- Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan in January narrowed 48.6 percent from a year earlier to JPY 56.8 billion (USD 377 million), down for the first time in two months, due to slow exports, government data show.

3138912 RAMALLAH -- At least 118 Palestinians were killed and 163 others injured in Israeli occupation force attacks in Gaza in the past 24 hours.

3138916 RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Council Cooperation (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi affirms the GCC's keenness on stabilizing global oil markets through cooperating with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

3138911 AMMAN -- Two Syrians were killed and another injured on Wednesday in an Israeli occupation missile attack on a residential building in Kafr Sousa neighborhood, Damascus, according to Syria's official news agency. (end)

