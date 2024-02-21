Indonesian President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Republic of Indonesia and my own behalf, I am
extending to you my warm greetings and sincere congratulations on
your re-election as the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
Your appointment to this esteemed responsibility exemplifies the
profound respect and unwavering confidence bestowed upon you by the
people of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I have full confidence in
your prominent career and vast experience which shall undoubtedly
guide the country towards greater prosperity.
Availing myself of this fine opportunity, I am confident that
under your continued leadership, we will be able to witness an
expansion of bilateral ties and cooperation between our esteems
nations which has been thrived for more than three decades. I am
delighted to note that we have an excellent opportunity to enhance
our cooperative efforts across various sectors and broaden them to
cover areas of shared endeavor for the benefit of our people.
Wishing Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of
Azerbaijan robust health, happiness, and prosperity, please accept
the assurances of my highest consideration.
Joko Widodo
President of the Republic of Indonesia"
