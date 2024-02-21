Etihad Airways Appoints Vice President Cargo To Drive Growth

(MENAFN- IHC) Etihad Airways has appointed Stanislas Brun to the role of Vice President Cargo. Brun will be responsible for Etihad Cargo's commercial operations including scheduled and charter flights, revenue management and network planning. Brun will report to Etihad Airways' Chief Operating Officer, Mohammad Al Bulooki.



Brun joins Etihad Cargo from Geodis, where, in his role as Senior Vice President Global Airfreight, he oversaw the global air cargo operations of the logistics and supply chain solutions provider. As the newly appointed Vice President Cargo of Etihad Cargo, Brun will oversee all facets of the cargo commercial operations, including revenue management and network planning.



Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer at Etihad Airways, said, "Etihad Cargo has embarked on an exciting period of growth, innovation, adding more destinations, increasing frequencies and significantly growing the airline's cargo operations both here in the UAE and internationally. Etihad Cargo will continue to play a crucial role in Etihad Airways' ability to achieve these ambitious growth plans. I have every confidence that the passion and expertise Stanislas brings to this role will enable Etihad Cargo to continue the impressive growth trajectory it has achieved in recent years."



Al Bulooki continued, "I would like to thank Leonard Rodrigues, Head of Revenue Management & Network Planning, for his commitment and hard work during this transition period for the carrier. In his time as Acting Managing Director, Leonard has played a pivotal role in enabling Etihad Cargo to navigate challenging market conditions to deliver operational efficiencies, innovation and technology initiatives, and customer service excellence to partners and customers."



Commenting on his appointment, Brun said, "It is a privilege to take on this new challenge at Etihad Cargo. The carrier has consistently demonstrated professionalism, agility and commitment to customer service excellence, which are very much aligned with my values. As the airline enters this next exciting period of growth, I look forward to working closely with the team, our partners and customers and continuing to deliver innovative end-to-end solutions so Etihad Cargo can remain the air cargo partner of choice."





