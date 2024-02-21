Artist Sanjay Bhattacharya’S ‘Moving Geometry’ Premieres At Jehangir Art Gallery

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Best known for his portraits of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his realistic portrayal of Kolkata, veteran artist Sanjay Bhattacharya embarks on a new journey with 'Moving Geometry,' his geometric abstractions set to enchant Mumbai this March.

His latest exhibition titled 'Moving Geometry,' scheduled to run from March 5 to 11th at the iconic Jehangir Art Gallery in Kala Ghoda is being presented by Gallerie Nvyā.

This exhibition marks Bhattacharya's return to Mumbai for a solo showcase after his last exhibition seven years earlier in 2015.

Originally from West Bengal and currently based out of New Delhi, this 66-year-old artist's latest exhibition is a clear departure from his earlier realistic artworks. It will feature a collection of 14 meticulously crafted oil on canvas paintings, each representing a culmination of two years of work.

Bhattacharya first garnered recognition way back in 1982 with an exhibition titled 'Husain and Ten Painters'. Since then, his journey has been marked by significant milestones, including accolades for his watercolours in Kolkata, and an exploration that led to the creation of his signature geometric abstractions.

An alumnus of the Government College of Arts & Crafts, Kolkata, throughout his career, Bhattacharya has showcased his works in numerous solo and group exhibitions, both nationally and internationally.

Notably, he was commissioned by the Rashtrapati Bhavan to paint portraits of Presidents Shankar Dayal Sharma and K. R. Narayanan.

His artworks adorn institutions such as the India House and Oxford University in London, and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mauritius, alongside collections in many hotels and celebrity homes.

Bhattacharya's latest showcase delves into the intricate interplay of geometric forms.

Talking about his process, he shares, "The day I realised all our emotions take a geometric pattern, I decided to work on this concept. These patterns arrived on my canvas initially in 2006 and have been a recurring motif in my subsequent series."

He believes that geometric shapes are not only evident in the external world but also within our emotions, signifying the intrinsic connection between nature and human experience.

He adds:“When we are tense, our thought process takes the shape of a triangle, when we become nostalgic, it goes around and around becoming a circle, and when we concentrate it turns to little circles or dots.”

In this series, the colours are said to have emerged organically, much like the geometric patterns. The colour palette is distinct, never before seen in any of Bhattacharya's previous works. Evident are brooding shades of black, brown, blue, grey, yellow and white.

“Black grabbed the major area, and from that dark area, I gradually reached the highlight. Whatever colours I chose for the middle tone, were mixed with Black. To get Black, I mixed indigo, crimson, and ultramarine blue, and as I continued, the other colours got mixed with these,” says the artist.

Talking about his departure from realistic portraits, he says:“I have always approached my various series without calculation; I always follow my interest without hesitation. I am very positive about the response of the viewers. They always expect new dimensions from an artist, and I hope non-artists will also enjoy my works.”