(MENAFN) Renowned entrepreneur Elon Musk has reiterated his belief that Ukraine is gradually growing weaker in its conflict with Russia, emphasizing that each passing day of hostilities is diminishing Kiev's standing in potential peace talks. In a recent statement on X (formerly Twitter), Musk expressed his observation that panic is setting in among Ukraine's supporters in the United States, particularly with Republicans in the House of Representatives blocking over USD60 billion in additional aid for Kiev.



Musk engaged in a conversation started by his former PayPal colleague, David Sacks, asserting that some individuals see the ongoing conflict as their last opportunity for significant gains and are willing to make any statements to secure it. Amid the discourse, Musk emphasized the need for a ceasefire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, contending that Ukraine has, in his view, lost the war, and no amount of American aid will alter this outcome.



Responding to a comment from the Wall Street Silver account, which predicted that American aid, even if provided, would not change the course of the conflict, Musk concurred. He acknowledged that the crucial question is how many lives will be lost before accepting the reality that Ukraine has lost the war. Musk emphasized that a peace deal should have been reached a year ago, lamenting the thousands of lives lost since then and asserting that Ukraine's position is growing weaker with each passing day.



The discussion sheds light on Musk's perspective on the geopolitical landscape and the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to mitigate the human cost of the conflict. Musk's observations underscore the complexity of the situation and the impact of geopolitical decisions on the lives of those directly affected by the ongoing hostilities.







