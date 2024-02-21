Azerbaijan To Commission 8 Industrial-Scale Power Plants, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



To decarbonise the Sangachal terminal, 8 industrial-scale power plants will be put into operation by 2027.

According to Azernews , Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said this in a meeting with Rick Duke, the deputy special representative of the US President on climate at the State Department.

Azerbaijan's course to accelerate the Green Energy transition during the COP29 presidency, Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), and cooperation with the United States on the Green Energy corridor were discussed at the meeting.

To achieve Azerbaijan's "green development", the issues of creating a new legislative framework in the field of energy, and increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity and oil and gas operations were discussed.

It was also noted that the Green Energy Corridor, covering Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, was implemented to export "green electricity" and "green gas" based on the 157 GW wind energy potential of the Caspian Sea. Opportunities for cooperation with the US on this energy corridor were considered.

In addition, the goals of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to join the Oil & Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC), to reduce flaring to zero, and to reach zero methane were evaluated as indicators of Azerbaijan's commitment to measures to combat climate change.

The main topic of discussion was the development of infrastructure diversifying energy supply, such as the Southern Gas Corridor, in the context of modern energy security challenges in the meeting with US Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan currently supplies gas to 8 countries, and additional gas supply requires increasing the transmission capacity of the Ring of Solidarity along with the Southern Gas Corridor.

As in the first phase of the Southern Gas Corridor, it was agreed to cooperate in the direction of US support for the expansion process.