Azerbaijan To Commission 8 Industrial-Scale Power Plants, Minister Says

To decarbonise the Sangachal terminal, 8 industrial-scale power
plants will be put into operation by 2027.
According to Azernews , Azerbaijan's Energy
Minister Parviz Shahbazov said this in a meeting with Rick Duke,
the deputy special representative of the US President on climate at
the State Department.
Azerbaijan's course to accelerate the Green Energy transition
during the COP29 presidency, Nationally Determined Contributions
(NDCs), and cooperation with the United States on the Green Energy
corridor were discussed at the meeting.
To achieve Azerbaijan's "green development", the issues of
creating a new legislative framework in the field of energy, and
increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity and oil and
gas operations were discussed.
It was also noted that the Green Energy Corridor, covering
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, was implemented to
export "green electricity" and "green gas" based on the 157 GW wind
energy potential of the Caspian Sea. Opportunities for cooperation
with the US on this energy corridor were considered.
In addition, the goals of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan
(SOCAR) to join the Oil & Gas Decarbonisation Charter (OGDC), to
reduce flaring to zero, and to reach zero methane were evaluated as
indicators of Azerbaijan's commitment to measures to combat climate
change.
The main topic of discussion was the development of
infrastructure diversifying energy supply, such as the Southern Gas
Corridor, in the context of modern energy security challenges in
the meeting with US Secretary of State for Energy Resources
Geoffrey Pyatt.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan currently supplies gas to 8
countries, and additional gas supply requires increasing the
transmission capacity of the Ring of Solidarity along with the
Southern Gas Corridor.
As in the first phase of the Southern Gas Corridor, it was
agreed to cooperate in the direction of US support for the
expansion process.
