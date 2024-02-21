French frigates intercept, defuse drones fired from Yemen in Red Sea

(MENAFN) The French Ministry of Defense revealed yesterday that its naval frigates deployed in the Gulf of Aden and the southern Red Sea successfully intercepted and destroyed two drones that were launched from Yemen towards the vicinity of the frigates' operational zone. This interception comes amidst a backdrop of ongoing Houthi attacks targeting ships in the Red Sea, posing a threat to maritime security in the region.



Simultaneously, the United States is investigating the crash of an American drone near the Hodeidah Governorate, adding to the complexities of the security situation in Yemen. According to the statement released by the French Ministry of Defense, French warships patrolling the Red Sea detected and engaged two drones launched from Yemen with the intent to carry out attacks.



Highlighting the significance of their presence in the region, the ministry emphasized the role of French multi-mission frigates in ensuring maritime security from the Suez Canal to the Strait of Hormuz. Their actions contribute to safeguarding freedom of navigation, aligning with the objectives of the EUNAVFOR ASPIDES operation launched by the European Union under Greek leadership on February 19.



The European Union's decision to launch a mission aimed at repelling Houthi attacks and protecting international navigation in the Red Sea region marks a significant development. This move comes in response to mounting concerns over the security of maritime routes in the strategic waterway, which sees approximately 12 percent of global trade passing through its waters.



The establishment of the European mission follows in the footsteps of the United States, which established a maritime alliance two months earlier to safeguard navigation in the Red Sea region. These coordinated efforts underscore the international community's commitment to addressing security challenges in the area and protecting vital maritime interests amidst escalating tensions and threats posed by armed groups like the Houthis in Yemen.

