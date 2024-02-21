(MENAFN- GetNews)

cancun wedding photographer Adrian Bonet Photographer is one of the winners of the annual Wedding Awards 2024 and has been awarded as one of the best wedding professionals in Mexico.

Adrian Bonet Photographer is one of the winners of the annual Wedding Awards 2024 and has been awarded as one of the best wedding professionals in Mexico.

Adrian Bonet's Website

Adrian Bonet Photographer is one of the winners of the Wedding Awards 2024 in the Photography category, becoming one of the most recommended professionals on com by newlywed couples.

These awards are based on the opinions written by couples who got married last year. Adrian Bonet Photographer received a total of 51 reviews on their com online showcase and a score of 5.0 out of 5, according to the evaluation of the couples who planned their wedding with them. Adrian Bonet's On Instagram

Starting today, you can see the award recognizing them as winners of the Wedding Awards 2024 on their com showcase. This award serves as a quality badge for the thousands of couples who use com to book their wedding vendors.

Winning a Wedding Award is not only a great recognition for any company, but it also demonstrates the excellent service the vendor provides to their couples. In the words of José Melo, Vice President of Sales for EMEA, LATAM & India:“In recent years, wedding professionals have had to face several challenges. For many, 2023 represented an opportunity to see that service had resumed normally.”

“Weddings always require a lot of work, special attention to detail, and dedication. Our winners have offered this and much more to their couples. At com, we are proud to celebrate the providers who strive to the fullest and contribute to making weddings around the world unforgettable and special, both for the couple and the guests.”

This year, with the growing interest in personalized and unique weddings, nearly 175,000 reviews from couples collected by com served as the basis for these awards. With more than 45,000 wedding companies in com's directory, the quality of service offered by the winners and the level of satisfaction of the couples cannot be underestimated.

For this reason, the Wedding Awards are awarded exclusively based on the opinions of real couples who hired these professionals to help them plan their wedding. Precisely for this reason,“this award has become a reference in the sector and a guarantee for the couples planning their wedding each year; newlywed couples recognize that a Wedding Award means that these providers were well valued by their previous clients,” says Melo.

The Wedding Awards feature the following 18 categories: Wedding Venue, Catering, Wedding Invitations, Photography, Videography, Music, Wedding Favors, Florists, Entertainment, Honeymoon, Cakes, Wedding Planner, Wedding Cars, Bride and Accessories, Beauty and Health, Groom and Accessories, Jewelry, and Other services. Here is the list of winners:



About com

The Knot Worldwide operates in 16 countries through different domains such as com, WeddingWire, TheKnot, Matrimonio, Mariages, Casamentos, Bodas, com, com, Matrimonios, com, com, co, Hitched, com, WeddingWire, and WeddingWire.

