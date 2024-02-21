President Of Estonia Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21 . President of
Estonia Alar Karis has sent a congratulatory letter to President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in
the presidential election, Trend reports.
"Your Excellency,
Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of your
re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
During this challenging period in history, stability and good
relationships are of the greatest value. I am pleased to admit,
that the relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan are established
on a firm foundation of mutual understanding and respect of
independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our
countries.
I look very much forward to further strengthening friendly
relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan in the years ahead.
Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest
consideration," the letter reads.
