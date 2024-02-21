President Of Estonia Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21 . President of Estonia Alar Karis has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

Please accept my congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During this challenging period in history, stability and good relationships are of the greatest value. I am pleased to admit, that the relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan are established on a firm foundation of mutual understanding and respect of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries.

I look very much forward to further strengthening friendly relations between Estonia and Azerbaijan in the years ahead.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.