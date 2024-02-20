VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) Interview With CEO Alex Hanly By ABN Newswire

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) interview with CEO Alex Hanly by ABN Newswire.

Mr Hanly talks about the downstream processing to address the need for a "hub and spoke" methodology to service a growing number of lithium spodumene explorers and miners.

Meeting the demand for battery minerals requires more lithium carbonate suppliers that are in proximity to both battery manufacturers and lithium mining companies.

Mr Hanly outlines the corporate structure, which includes the "Lithium Dream Team" who built the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant in China.

Developing in parallel with the Definitive Feasibility Study, the company is progressing upstream partnerships for lithium concentrate concentrate.

