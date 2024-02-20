CACI Employees Honored For Excellence In STEM At The 2024 Black Engineer Of The Year Awards (BEYA) Global Competitiveness Conference

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., February 20, 2024 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) announced today that 21 employees were honored for their excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) at the 38th annual Global Competitiveness Conference for the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) held Feb. 15-17 in Baltimore, Maryland.
“Our exceptional BEYA honorees share in CACI's mission to harness our skills and amplify what's possible for tomorrow,” said John Mengucci , CACI President and Chief Executive Officer.“Every day, these employees embrace challenging and rewarding opportunities, not only within our workplace, where they serve our customers, but also beyond our office walls, actively contributing to their communities. We are inspired by their extraordinary skills, boundless potential, and unwavering dedication to shaping the path for future leaders in STEM."
The BEYA conference attracts more than 10,000 STEM professionals from diverse backgrounds and provides opportunities to recognize the most elite talent. CACI is a supporter of BEYA's mission and a corporate sponsor of the conference. As part of its diversity and inclusion efforts, CACI partners with BEYA to help expand the company's networking, recruitment, and career development opportunities.
These 21 CACI employees received the Outstanding Achievement Award for their determination to help solve customers' most complex challenges in support of national security.
CACI's 2024 BEYA Outstanding Achievement Awardees :
Jackie Baker, IT Network Engineer
Felicia Burke, Systems Engineer
Cynthia Canteen-Harbor, Senior Technical Program Manager
Colin Carter, Engineering Manager
Chamara Farmer, Senior Engineer
Tyrone Fenwick, Quality Manager
Ray Freeman, Software Engineer
Robert Funches, Senior Network Security Engineer
Marcus Getachew, Software Developer
Nikki Jackson, Performance Management Specialist
Rebecca Konnor, Team Lead, Acute Care Analyst
Lama Mansaray, Engineering Lead
Latosha Marshall, Program Manager
Andrew Noonoo, Systems Engineer
Roberto Perry, Robotics Engineer
Shermane Pressley, Information Security Specialist
Joshua Reda, Naval Architect
Devon Roberson, Senior Knowledge Manager
Coleen Robinson, Information Security Analyst
Xavier Teal, Network and Technical Lead
Vanessa Watkins, Configuration Control
The efforts of CACI's BEYA awardees align with the company's long history of supporting emerging STEM talent and local communities. CACI partners with Minority Serving Institutions to advance education and careers in STEM and engages with students to support their successful transition to the professional world.
CACI is also a corporate sponsor of many organizations that focus on promoting STEM education for underserved groups, including Women in Technology (WIT), Great Minds in STEM (GmiS), and STEM for HER.
