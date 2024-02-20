Palestine Rejects Netanyahu's Remarks Over Israeli Security Control In West Bank, Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramallah, Feb 21 (IANS) Palestine has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks about Israel's security control over the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, considering it a challenge to international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson of the Palestinian presidency, said on Tuesday in a press statement that these Israeli policies "do not bring security and stability to anyone here or in the region," warning against the continuation of this "destructive approach that will lead matters to a complete explosion".

"Palestine rejects this Israeli policy that challenges the world," he added.

Abu Rudeineh called on the US government to "force" Israel to stop the conflict first "because the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people is a red line".

Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel will maintain its security control over the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Xinhua news agency reported.

He added in a video statement, "In recent days, we have witnessed pressure on us unilaterally to impose the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger the existence of the State of Israel."

"The recognising a Palestinian state at this stage would be a "reward for terrorism" and would undermine the chances of a lasting peace deal," he said.

The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has shown no sign of abating in recent years, as direct peace talks between the two sides stalled in 2014 following disputes over Israeli settlements and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

