Fifth Annual ACBN Legacy Symposium Designed To Build Generational Wealth For Black Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 ACBN Legacy Symposium Flyer

ACBN Media Logo

2024 ACBN Legacy Symposium Flyer half page

Black business owners are slated to attend the ACBN Legacy Symposium sponsored by Alterna Savings on Saturday March 2nd at Sheridan College in Mississauga.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- More than 100 Black community leaders, entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals from across Ontario are slated to attend the fifth annual Legacy Symposium sponsored by Alterna Savings on Saturday March 2nd at Sheridan 's Hazel McCallion Campus in Mississauga.Empowering the Black Business Community through Inter-generational Collaboration and Wealth Building StrategiesThe Afro-Caribbean Business Network Foundation Canada (ACBN ) is excited to announce the 5th Edition of the ACBN Legacy Symposium, themed 'Building Generational Wealth Together'. This pivotal event aims to foster inter-generational partnerships, share invaluable skills and knowledge, and promote sustainable growth within the Black business landscape. Scheduled to take place in Mississauga, the symposium is expected to draw a diverse group of entrepreneurs and business leaders committed to creating a lasting legacy using their business as a wealth building tool.This year's event builds on the success of previous symposia, which have consistently attracted 100 to 150 participants eager to engage in meaningful conversations and workshops aimed at capacity building and strategic wealth creation. The symposium will feature interactive sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, all focused on equipping participants with the tools necessary for succession planning and the implementation of effective business strategies.Ryan Knight, Executive Director of ACBN, emphasizes the importance of the event: "The ACBN Legacy Symposium is more than just a gathering; it's a movement towards creating a sustainable and prosperous future for Black entrepreneurs. By investing in inter-generational partnerships, we're not only building wealth but also ensuring that our legacy of innovation, resilience, and community support endures for generations to come."Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, access exclusive networking opportunities, learn strategies for building a sustainable business, and enhance their operations during virtual and in-person conference sessions. Keynote speakers include Dr. George C. Fraser, CEO and Founder of FraserNet, Inc., and President of FraserNation, LLC,, Peter Trevor Wilson, Chris-Beth Cowie and Sherley Joseph.“ACBN has worked tirelessly to support and champion Black entrepreneurs in our region and EDGE has been a proud long-time collaborator,” says Renee Devereaux, Director, Entrepreneurship and Changemaking at Sheridan EDGE.“We're thrilled to be part of this annual symposium as business leaders gather to explore investment readiness and amplify success.”About ACBNFounded in 2017, the ACBN works to unify and educate Black entrepreneurs in its network of more than 5000 businesses in Toronto, Peel and surrounding areas. The ACBN has cultivated a community for Black business owners where they can cross-promote their products and services to build their ventures and participate in relevant business and personal growth workshops. ACBN supports Black Founders with strategic planning to assist with capacity building with resources such as microloans, marketing and sales support as well as investment readiness training. ACBN has conducted extensive research in southern Ontario to understand the current landscape of Black Entrepreneurs and the barriers they face. As part of the National Black Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, ACBN works with business support partners to create solutions to eliminate barriers Black entrepreneurs face.About Sheridan CollegeFounded in 1967, Sheridan has grown from a local college of 400 students to one of Ontario's leading postsecondary institutions, educating approximately 23,000 full-time and 20,000 continuing and part-time studies students every year. Its three diverse campus communities in Brampton, Mississauga and Oakville are a short commute to downtown Toronto. As a trailblazer in unique arts, technology and health care programs, Sheridan has always been on the leading edge of innovation ensuring students learn job-ready, practical skills and develop the confidence, empathy and problem-solving savvy that allows them to push boundaries in an ever-changing world. Sheridan's 210,000 alumni play a critical role in shaping the future of our society in the fields of arts, business, community service, health, technology, and the skilled trades. In January 2023, Sheridan was ranked number one on Forbes' list of Canada's Best Employers.

Ryan Knight

Afro Caribbean Business Network Foundation

+1 647-225-3309

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other