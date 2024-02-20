Armenia's New Savior In Clown Show Says His Invention To Make Breakthrough In Army

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
Centuries-old methods of manipulation of Armenian society by
Western and Armenian authorities have brought them to a point of no
return. The propaganda of myths about the "Aryan identity of
Armenians," about the "Great Armenia," spread across the entire
plane of the world, and all other kinds of other "comics", in
ancient times could be taken on pure and blind faith, as there were
no other sources of information that could put the former faith in
doubt. Today, having at hand instant access to the information
field of the world, you can independently find, explore, and learn
what interests you, and most importantly, do not get lost in the
abyss of garbage and misinformation.
The deliberate introduction of disinformation and its
dissemination in the mainstream media around the world plays the
role of a psychological weapon of directed action on the masses of
people and, as a consequence, gives the "power structures" a remote
control over the masses.
Armenian propaganda is probably on a pedestal among the top
three in this sphere. Masterly forging and carving of Armenian
"ancient" hieroglyphs by Armenian divers underwater on stone
structures, forging of cultural and historical monuments on the
territory of Azerbaijan, as well as forging and appropriation of
Azerbaijani and Turkic history and a number of other well-known
events, have taken place over a long period and are still going
on.
Nowadays, the Armenian propaganda that has been working since
the time of their settlement in the Caucasus, gives a misfire and
acts against them. "A nation that does not know its history
and roots is doomed to disappear."
The following information, which will be described, deserves an
award for the best fantasy and written script.
LifeArmenia news channel released a video
interview with a very interesting title and guest. The video has
gained a lot of popularity, where the number of views is
commensurate with a quarter of the population of Armenia. The title
of the video is "My Invention Will Make Armenia a Superpower in
the Region". To find out what kind of "super weapon" was
invented in Armenia, we listened to this "marvelous" video
interview.
In the opening speech, the moderator of "LifeArmenia" channel
familiarizes the viewers with the following words:
"They assure that they can take back the Armenian
historical lands, so they have created a superweapon that will
terrify the enemy and Armenia will turn into a superpower of the
region. (Intrigued from the very first seconds.) The guest and the
author of this "super-weapon" is Akop Agonyan, founder of "Ole Nano
Center", "inventor and author of many patents", and his partner -
deputy director of the same company Tsovinar
Khambardzumyan.
Answering the moderator's question "What is your fantastic
ambition?", the author of nano-technology and superweapons
said:
Yes, you didn't overhear it, this "engineer" states in a direct
text that an ordinary rifle with a "nano-particle bullet tip" can
penetrate any equipment, hence, armor. To which the presenter
responded "Is it possible to talk so openly about what we
are talking about?" to which the engineer Akop
"Nanoparticle" said:
"Of course, because we're not hiding anything. To tell the
truth, we are just producing super hard materials, something that
has never been available in Armenia or in the whole world! We got
the first samples in Armenia."
He goes on to explain how he obtains such superhard materials,
and for sure, the West is already nervously smoking away from what
he has heard.
According to the engineer, there was no such thing anywhere,
neither in China nor in America, and they had never seen such a
thing even in their dreams. He goes on to say that if you have such
a thing and you put it in a bullet, it doesn't matter that it's
small 1-2cm, and you fire it at armoured vehicles, (whether it's an
armored car or a tank), get a feel for its effect, because it
doesn't break. After all, it's super hard.
"The kinetic energy pushes it and it drives it all the
way (since it doesn't crumble) to the end of the target, and that
target is just penetrated," says the nanotechnology
engineer.
Then the moderator, after listening to the engineer, added to
what he said, quoting the Armenian Colonel Humashyan, "With
this, we will turn the enemy's equipment into grinds" to
which the engineer replied that it would even turn it into a minced meat . The moderator asked the engineer, "Why then are we stalling, why today we don't have such
weapons to make the enemy tremble?".
The engineer, not confused, replied that everything was already
ready and tested at the military test site and that it was enough
to put the machines and start production.
The most surprising thing is that according to the engineers,
they came to an agreement with the Military-Industrial Committee of
Armenia that this project is managed by the ministry of the country
itself.
The engineers further said that they were ordered these
Nano-particles, which they produced and kept in 3-liter jars in
their three-room apartment and distributed to various scientific
centers. The engineers further state that when they needed to buy
two grams of the chemical substance for their experiments, and
because they could not find it either in the domestic market or
abroad, they were sent to "Vernissage" (which is a market in the
center of Yerevan where jewelry, carpets, etc. are sold), where
they were sold the wrong substance and without a certificate, as a
result of which, according to the engineer, three people almost
died during the experiments with the substance.
It turns out that in the center of Yerevan it is possible to
find and buy a chemical substance in the "bazzar", which is not the
over the counter, and even make it at home.
Armenia's "breakthrough" in the sphere of nano-technologies
continues to be mouse fiddling around.
After such a ridiculous information that the Armenian "con
breaking through nanoparticles" told us, he stated that without
weapons and enforcement, peace cannot be achieved, which once again
proves that even after the defeat in the war with Azerbaijan,
Armenians still think about revenge, hoping for bizarre technology
to help them in the war.
The flip side of the coin is that Armenians use their mentally
unhealthy people for their self-serving propaganda and money-making
purposes.
