JFDA Highlights Achievements And Prepares For Ramadan

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) - The Ministry of Government Communication convened with media representatives at the Government Communication Forum to discuss "Food and Medicine... Achievements and Challenges."The session featured Director General of the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) Nizar Mhaidat and focused on various topics including the economic modernization vision in the food and pharmaceutical sector, drug security, and preparations for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.Mhaidat expressed pride in the JFDA's accomplishments, aligning with Jordan's celebration of King Abdullah II's silver jubilee. He emphasized the critical role of the JFDA in ensuring food and drug security, vital for citizens' well-being.The discussion highlighted Jordan's pharmaceutical industry, noting approximately 30 specialized factories that export to 71 countries. Mhaidat underscored efforts to expand this sector and enhance self-sufficiency in certain medications, particularly in light of the high global cost of biological medicines.He also touched on the potential of Dead Sea cosmetics as a national treasure and the JFDA's strategy to capitalize on this resource. Addressing food safety, Mhaidat mentioned that most violations stem from improper storage or non-compliance with standards, rather than food being inherently unfit for consumption. He clarified the legal framework governing the disclosure of violators' identities, suggesting that the current penalties, including closure and legal action, are sufficient deterrents.Mhaidat further outlined the JFDA's collaboration with the World Health Organization to align Jordan's pharmaceutical production with international standards, aiming to make Jordan a regional hub for the industry. On drug pricing, he assured that a dedicated committee is working to ensure prices are fair and comply with international standards.With Ramadan approaching, Mhaidat reassured strict oversight of food items to prevent violations. He also addressed supply chain concerns, confirming the safety of materials at border crossings despite the Bab al-Mandab crisis.Zaid Nawaysa, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communication, highlighted the forum's role in fostering government transparency and public awareness. He reviewed Jordan's international efforts, led by King Abdullah II, to advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza and support for UNRWA. Nawaysa also mentioned Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh's visit to Japan as part of efforts to enhance economic ties and market access for Jordanian products.The session underscores Jordan's commitment to addressing challenges in the food and drug sectors while highlighting the importance of governmental and international cooperation in ensuring public health and safety.