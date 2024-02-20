Egypt's 2024/25 Economic Plan Prioritizes Private Sector, Infrastructure, Social Development

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met on Tuesday to review proposals for the 2024/25 Economic and Social Development Plan, outlining key priorities for the coming year.

The plan emphasizes increased private sector participation, aiming to exit state financing of some projects and leverage private expertise for economic growth. This aligns with the State Ownership Policy Document, which guides divestment strategies.

Investments in local infrastructure, particularly road networks in priority governorates, are a central focus. The plan also recognizes the need for environmental improvements.

Aiming for 50%“green public investments,” the plan prioritizes projects that address climate change and promote sustainability.

The“Decent Life” presidential initiative receives continued support, with a focus on water, sanitation, and development projects in underserved areas.

Moreover, the plan seeks to improve the quality and accessibility of pre-university education, including expanding gifted and applied schools and addressing illiteracy in Upper Egypt. Additionally, it aims to enhance healthcare competitiveness and encourage private-sector involvement.

Ensuring food and water security remains a priority, with the plan focusing on cultivating new lands and optimizing water production and management.

The plan acknowledges the need for rationalized investment spending, considering economic conditions and rising public investment costs. It aims to strike a balance between current and investment spending to maximize efficiency.

Furthermore, the plan encourages partnerships with the private sector for various projects, fostering collaboration and leveraging diverse expertise for development.

The meeting brought together key government officials, including:



Hala El-Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development

Ahmed Kujuk, Deputy Minister of Finance for Financial Policies

Ahmed Kamali, Deputy Minister of Planning for Planning Affairs

Sherine El-Sharqawi, Assistant Minister of Finance

Gamal Helmy, Assistant Minister of Planning

Ali El-Sisi, Assistant Minister of Finance Ismail Youssef, Supervisor of the Plan Preparation and Follow-up Sector